Dakshina Kannada tops in daily Covid cases in Karnataka

With 286 new Covid-19 cases, Dakshina Kannada district outnumbered the Bengaluru Urban yet again on Sunday. Bengaluru Urban has recorded 267 cases followed by Udupi 132 cases. On Saturday too, DK had registered 320 fresh cases while Bengaluru Urban had recorded 260 cases.

Out of 286 cases, 63 positive cases were reported across 10 urban primary health centres in Mangaluru City Corporation limits.

The district also registered four deaths, thus taking total deaths to 1,530.

The day also saw 418 discharges, thus taking total discharges to 1,03,385. The district has registered a total of 1,07,957 cases so far.

The district has been reporting more than a 3% positivity rate for the last few weeks. A total of 8268 samples were tested on Sunday.

Meanwhile, officials continue to impose fines on those failing to wear masks and maintain social distance in public places. The officials have booked a total of 85,385 violation cases and collected a fine of Rs 1,03,92,420 so far.

