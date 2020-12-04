Day after communal violence, bandh-like situation in Shivamogga

A day after communal clashes broke out in parts of the city following an attack on Bajrang Dal leader, a bandh-like situation prevailed in the city on Friday.

While the curfew continued in Doddapete, Kote and Tunganagar police station limits, prohibitory orders will remain till 10 am on Saturday in the remaining parts of the city.

IGP (East) S Ravi told reporters that 62 persons had been detained on Friday in connection with communal clashes.

Security has been beefed up in the communally sensitive areas. Additional forces have been roped in for security from the neighbouring Chitradurga, Davangere and Haveri districts. As many as 22 cheetah vehicles and 13 patrol vehicles have been pressed into service. The police personnel conducted a flag march in a few sensitive areas to instill confidence among people.

With bunks, hotels and other commercial establishments downing shutters, delivery of essential services and goods was badly hit. Patients, their attendants and those who arrived in the city had a tough time with only a few buses and autos taking to road.

Violence erupted in several parts of the city on Thursday when four bike-borne men in masks assaulted Bajrang Dal leader Nagesh.

More than 15 people, who’d sustained injuries during the clashes are being treated at various hospitals in the city. The police have launched a manhunt to nab those involved in the attack against Nagesh. A total of 10 cases have been registered in three police stations.