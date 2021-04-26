Declare health emergency in Karnataka: Shobha Karandlaje to B S Yediyurappa

Udupi-Chikamaglore MP Shobha Karandlaje has urged Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to declare a health/medical emergency in the state and take over 50 per cent beds in all the private hospitals.

In a letter to the CM, Karandlaje expressed fear that the situation would worsen as the surge in Covid-19 cases had created an alarming situation in the state.

She recommended an increase in the number of dedicated lines given to the BBMP helpline from the 30 to 100 and distribute the work in three shifts to professionals.

“Additional 1,000 ventilators should be supplied to Bengaluru. The ventilator capacity in small hospitals and nursing homes should be increased with the financial assistance given by the government,” she suggested.

Read: Two-week lockdown in Karnataka starting April 27 night

The health department should understand the gravity of the situation. Though the government had placed demand for 1,000 ventilators, it had procured only 130. There was a need to encourage ventilator and oxygen suppliers, she stated in the letter.

The health department should publish the availability of Remdesivir and oxygen on a daily basis. A help-desk should be set up in each hospital with a doctor and team of officials to assess whether the infected patients required hospitalisation or home isolation. This would help manage beds in hospitals. Help-desks in hospitals should guide the patients in getting the treatment, she suggested.

The MP said that free ambulance services should be provided across the state to shift the Covid-19 victims to the crematorium. The government should seize all those ambulances who charged exorbitantly for service.

Karandlaje asked the CM to convert schools, collegesand hostels into Covid care centres as more beds and ventilators would be needed in the coming days.

“As there is a demand for plasma from those who have recovered from Covid-19, all blood banks should collect plasma from such persons and store it. There is a need to encourage plasma donation,” she added.