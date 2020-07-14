Dharwad lockdown leaves industrialists, labourers confused, anxious

The decision for another round of lockdown in Dharwad district in the wake of a sharp rise in coronavirus cases has pushed both industrialists and labourers into confusion.

They say they are not against the 10-day lockdown (from July 15) to check Covid-19 spread, but they are also worried about the negative impact it may bring. Industrialists fear the businesses may go down again after seeing a slight pickup in the recent days, while the working class is worried about day-to-day life without proper earnings. It is being feared that industrial areas in city limits may not be allowed to function during this lockdown.

"Nearly 30% industries have not yet reopened even after the lockdown relaxations. Labour shortage and problem of raw materials still plague them. Another lockdown will be a bigger blow unless industries are allowed to function with at least 50% workforce," says North Karnataka Small-Scale Industries Association (NKSSIA) president N S Biradar.

According to Ramesh Patil, who runs the Patil Electrical Works Private Limited, another lockdown would hit businesses really hard, especially those in City limits which are on a slight uptick. "We have to support the lockdown, but it would bring damages also. We do not know what to do. More relaxations should have been given for the business sector," he said.

For Karnataka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) vice-president Vinay Javalli, the responsibility of arranging transport for workers during the lockdown would be a burden for small-scale industrialists. "We have sympathy for workers, but what to do without revenue? Industrialists are confused, and are more worried about the transportation of workers who come from city areas," he added.

Some businessmen are already closing their shops or plants at 5:00 pm and many people were demanding another lockdown to check the virus spread.

'Unprepared again'

For trade unionists who lead labourers, this lockdown is also decided only keeping the health in view, and not its impact on the day-to-day life of common man. It is announced without proper preparations to lead a decent life for the working class, who already have no money or job, they said.

"Let them do it if it is inevitable, but where were the preparations to help poor people who are already in a pathetic condition. When shops are closed, and reaching industries at distant places is difficult, what the working class should do without a satisfactory financial package," asked Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) leader Mahesh Pattar.

All-India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC) leader Gangadhar Badiger expresses support for the lockdown, but at the same time, he demands that food grains and other materials required for daily life should reach even the last person in the society.

"Labourers working inside the City may face more difficulties. Government should also ensure that proper transportation facility is arranged for unorganised sector workers coming from surrounding areas and those going to factories at distant places," he added.