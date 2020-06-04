Drop proposal to bring uniform curriculum in state varsities: Prof Baraguru Ramachandrappa

Litterateur Prof Baraguru Ramachandrappa has raised objection to the Higher Education minister’s proposal to bring in uniform curriculum in all the universities in the state.

In a letter to Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Ramachandrappa has said that the idea will affect the autonomy and uniqueness of the universities and urged to drop the proposal.

“This will affect the basic goal of the university to achieve something different. It will disturb the autonomy and freedom of the varsities. Also, the study centres set up in the state-run universities will be of no use,” he mentioned in a letter.

As explained by Baraguru in the letter, if the uniform curriculum is implemented then the local representation of the subject will be lost.

However, reacting to it, Dr Ashwath Narayan said, Ït was just a model syllabus framework and not the entire syllabus change.”

It can be recalled that several student organisations and academicians and also vice chancellors have raised objection over the same.