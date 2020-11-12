Embassy Group inks pact for developing govt schools

The Embassy Group has signed a memorandum of understanding with the education department for developing government schools in Bengaluru.

The scope of the MoU is to provide educational resources, infrastructural support and holistic health programmes for 20 government schools at a budget of Rs 15 crore. The pact is valid for two

years.

“It is extremely heartening to see corporates such as Embassy Group providing a model for partnering with the government in providing an equitable education to underprivileged children,” said S R Umashankar, principal secretary to the department.

Jitu Virwani, Managing Director and Chairman, Embassy Group, said that robust public education system was vital to empower the next generation and strengthen the nation.

“We are very happy to partner with the department of education. We hope that this will inspire more corporates and NGOs to join hands with the government,” he said.