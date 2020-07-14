Endosulfan victim defies odds to clear PU examinations

There was a joyous moment in the house of Bhaskar Gowda and Revathi, when their son Manoj Kumar, an endosulfan victim cleared his II PU examinations, on Tuesday.

He has passed with first class by scoring 74 in Kannada, 68 in English, 42 in History, 50 in Economics, 50 in Sociology and 76 in Political Science. Manoj, suffering from disability, wrote the examinations with the help of his scribe Nishmitha.

Incidentally, Manoj, who has undergone six surgeries to remove growth in his nose, faced the examinations like any other students.

He is a student of Seva Bharathi’s Vidya Chethana School in Ramakunja.

He said “I am happy that I could clear my exam with first class.”

Manoj is keen on securing a job in the government in order to look after his elderly parents and is planning to submit his applications to the local gram panchayat.