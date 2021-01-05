Farm laws: Congress workers stage protest in Hassan

Supporting the farmers, who are staging a protest near Delhi, against the amendments to the farm laws, by the Union government, Congress workers of Hassan district staged a protest, by blocking the road in Hassan on Tuesday.

They took out a procession on bullock carts and tractors, from the district Congress office and passed through the main streets of Hassan city. They culminated at N R Circle and blocked the roads, by forming a human chain, affecting vehicular movement for around half-an-hour. Later, they gathered near the DC's office and raised slogans against the BJP government.

KPCC member H K Mahesh said, "Though the farmers have been staging the protest near the border of Delhi since over a month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not shown any concern in the issue."

"The PM speaks highly about farmers in his 'Mann ki baat', every month, but neglects their issue. He is destroying the country, with his speeches. The PM, who wishes speedy recovery of cricketer Saurav Ganguly, has not shown any kindness towards farmers, who lost their lives during the protest. The Union government should, at least now, try to resolve the issue," the farmers demanded.