Farmers allege irregularities in distribution of fertilisers, sek probe

Farmers in the district have levelled charges of irregularities of crores of rupees in distribution of fertilisers.
Farmers alleged that the officials connived with private dealers and huge quantities of fertilisers had been diverted to the traders creating artificial scarcity.
Agriculture activities had started, but fertilisers were not available either at primary cooperative agricultural credit cooperative societies or other societies. Private dealers had huge stocks of fertilisers, farmers alleged.
They alleged irregularities of several crores in the fertiliser load that reached Mandya on September 17. Around 1,500 tonnes of fertiliser arrived, but only around 300 tonnes was supplied to cooperative societies. The rest was diverted to private traders betraying innocent farmers.
"The fertilisers should be distributed among cooperative and other societies. The officials are neglecting the norms," said Raitha Sangha president Kempugowda.
"Just 80 tonnes of fertiliser has been supplied to Karnataka State Cooperative Marketing Federation (KSCMF) in Mandya. About 300 tonnes was supplied to a private trader. How did the officials permit this? A comprehensive probe should be conducted on the loads supplied to Mandya from April to September," urged farmer leader Basavaraj.
"A bag of urea weighing 45 kg costs Rs 265. A few traders sell it for Rs 310. If the difference is pointed out, they refuse to sell urea," a farmer said.
