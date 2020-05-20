Farmers oppose amendment to APMC Act, stage protest

The activists of Raitha Sangha staged a protest in front of the district offices complex here on Wednesday opposing the ordinance for amending the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act.

Addressing the protesters, Raitha Sangha state general secretary Bhaktarahalli Byregowda said that the state government had relaxed the restrictions on sale and purchase of farm produces to facilitate multinationals. He described the amendment as a death knell for farmers.

“The Union Agriculture Ministry had written to the state government for bringing an amendment to the APMC Act at the earliest. Accordingly, the state government issued ordinance for amending the Act in a hurry,” he said.

He alleged that the government did not discuss the amendment in the Cabinet and prepared the ordinance overnight. The Governor has returned the ordinance with a direction to obtain approval of the Cabinet.

The APMC Act, 1966, now in force lays thrust on the welfare of farmers. It was more strengthened by bringing an amendment in 1986. He said that farmers would be exploited to the hilt if the amendment comes into force.

“The proposed amendment is a conspiracy to facilitate huge multinationals which supply processed and packaged food to consumes,” Byregowda alleged.

Hitherto, huge companies were allowed to purchase farm produce from licensed traders at APMC. The companies with their own yards had to enter into an agreement with directorate of agricultural marketing. Now, these conditions have been relaxed, with the objective of benefiting capitalists. The protesters submitted a memorandum to the state government through the deputy commissioner.