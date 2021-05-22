Fearing Covid-19, KPCL employee ends life

A retired employee of Karnataka Power Corporation Limited has reportedly ended life by jumping into the Mahatma Gandhi power channel after he tested positive for Covid-19 at Kargal in Sagar taluk on Saturday.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Linge Gowa (66). He had tested positive for Covid-19 two days ago. Fearing the virus, he took the extreme step. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter-in law. The Jog police have registered a case.