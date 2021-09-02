Shah's programme in Davangere changed over security

For security reasons, Amit Shah's programme in Davangere changed

Earlier, Shah was expected to inaugurate Gandhi Bhavan at Sriramnagar on the outskirts of Davangere city

Amit Shah. Credit: PTI file photo

The programme schedule of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Davangere was changed at the eleventh hour citing security reasons on Thursday.

Earlier, Shah was expected to inaugurate Gandhi Bhavan at Sriramnagar on the outskirts of Davangere city. Later, he was scheduled to inaugurate police public school at Kondajji in Harihar taluk. Finally, he was supposed to inaugurate GM central library on GMIT campus. But for security reasons, Shah is slated to inaugurate Gandhi bhavan, police public school virtually on GMIT campus.

Shah arrived in GMIT campus in Davangere around 2:40 pm to inaugurate Gandhi Bhavan and police public school virtually in a programme slated to be held on GMIT campus owned by MP and former union minister GM Siddeshwar.

