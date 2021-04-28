Four die in accident in Ballari district while returning home during Karnataka 'close-down'

A total of four people including a medical student died on the spot in an accident that took place near Shiraguppa in Ballari district at 1.45 am on Wednesday. They were returning to their native place following the 14-day state-wide curfew imposed on Tuesday night to break the chain of the rising Covid-19 spread.

The deceased have been identified as Basavaraj Bhimarao Bellur (52), a Commercial Tax Inspector in Ballari; his son Bhimarao Bellur (30), a medical student; Sunil Shivaraj Patil (30), working with a private firm; and car driver Revanasidda Basavaraj Koradampalli (30).

They are all residents of Chimmaedalayi and Koradampalli villages of Chincholi taluk. The mishap occurred when a lorry hit the car while they were returning from Bengaluru.