Four members of a family end lives in Chamarajanagar

Four members of the same family ended their lives allegedly by hanging at H Mookahalli in Chamarajanagar.
The deceased have been identified as Mahadevappa (46), his wife Mangalamma (40), and daughters Jyothi (14) and Shruti (12).
According to sources, Mahadevappa tested positive for Covid-19 20 days ago and had recovered. The family reportedly faced financial problems due to the Covid-19 lockdown.
Mahadevappa had called his elder daughter in Nanjangud taluk on Tuesday. However, the suicide incident came to light when a resident of the village had gone to call Mahadevappa for work on Wednesday morning.
SP Divya Sara Thomas visited the spot. Prima facie it looks like they ended their lives. More details will be available after post mortem, she said.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Mandela's tailor on mission to boost African fashion
Birthday special: 5 awesome facts about Ilaiyaraaja
Being a transgender woman in Egypt: An everyday battle
Flying to Singapore? Here are the new rules
Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor's Pak homes to become museums
Palestinians' moment of unity, most pivotal in decades