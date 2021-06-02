Four members of a family end lives in Chamarajanagar

Four members of the same family ended their lives allegedly by hanging at H Mookahalli in Chamarajanagar.

The deceased have been identified as Mahadevappa (46), his wife Mangalamma (40), and daughters Jyothi (14) and Shruti (12).

According to sources, Mahadevappa tested positive for Covid-19 20 days ago and had recovered. The family reportedly faced financial problems due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Mahadevappa had called his elder daughter in Nanjangud taluk on Tuesday. However, the suicide incident came to light when a resident of the village had gone to call Mahadevappa for work on Wednesday morning.

SP Divya Sara Thomas visited the spot. Prima facie it looks like they ended their lives. More details will be available after post mortem, she said.