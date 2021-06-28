Four siblings washed away in river Krishna at Athani

Four siblings were washed away in the waters of river Krishna at Halyal village in Athani taluk while they were washing clothes in the river on Monday.
According to the police, all members from one family had been washing clothes, when one of them was washed away due to the currents when he ventured in the river, while the rest were washed away in a bid to save him.
Those washed away have been identified as Sadashiv Gopal Banasode (24), Parasu Gopal Bansode (36), Dareppa Gopal Bansode (22) and Shankar Gopal Bansode (20).
Police and NDRF teams, along with local divers, were searching for them in the river.
The incident took place in the jurisdiction of Athani police station.
