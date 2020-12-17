Four-time Lok Sabha candidate, now contests for Gram Panchayat

Four-time Lok Sabha candidate, now contests for GP

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Mandya,
  • Dec 17 2020, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2020, 00:50 ist

After four unsuccessful stints in the Mandya Lok Sabha elections, Koudle Channappa is now testing his luck contesting the Gram Panchayat elections.

He had unsuccessfully contested the 1989 Lok Sabha elections from Janata Dal and secured 83,000 votes. In 2004, he contested as JD(S) candidate and got 8,000 votes. In 2014, he contested as an Independent candidate and secured 9,700 votes. He also contested against Sumalatha Ambareesh in 2019 as an Independent candidate.

The 70-year-old Channappa is contesting the GP polls for the first time. He is a journalist and works for 'Deshahita' newspaper. He is also the publisher of Janagana publications.

Channappa said, "I have seen politics for the last five decades. I have contested Lok Sabha elections several times unsuccessfully. I am contesting the GP polls for the development of the village. I hope that people would elect me."

Mandya
Koudle Channappa
Gram Panchayat elections
Karnataka

