Four-time Lok Sabha candidate, now contests for Gram Panchayat

After four unsuccessful stints in the Mandya Lok Sabha elections, Koudle Channappa is now testing his luck contesting the Gram Panchayat elections.

He contested the Lok Sabha elections four times and suffered defeat. Channappa is now contesting the Koudle Gram Panchayat elections from Maddur taluk.

He had unsuccessfully contested the 1989 Lok Sabha elections from Janata Dal and secured 83,000 votes. In 2004, he contested as JD(S) candidate and got 8,000 votes. In 2014, he contested as an Independent candidate and secured 9,700 votes. He also contested against Sumalatha Ambareesh in 2019 as an Independent candidate.

The 70-year-old Channappa is contesting the GP polls for the first time. He is a journalist and works for 'Deshahita' newspaper. He is also the publisher of Janagana publications.

Channappa said, "I have seen politics for the last five decades. I have contested Lok Sabha elections several times unsuccessfully. I am contesting the GP polls for the development of the village. I hope that people would elect me."