Girl ends life as fiancé didn’t pick calls; boy follows

A couple, engaged to be married in January, committed suicide over a trivial reason here on Thursday.

The girl committed suicide as the boy did not answer her calls, and the boy followed suit by hanging himself from the ceiling of his house.

According to police, Rekha Poojar (19) and Vishnu Pagalpur (20) were in love for several years. Five months back, the parents of the 'couple' approved of their relationship and readily agreed to arrange the wedding ceremony of their wards, next January. The engagement ceremony of Rekha and Vishnu was held in a grand manner, three months back.

On November 27, Rekha tried to call Vishu on his mobile four to five times. However, the repeated calls went unanswered. She got depressed and alleged to have consumed poison. Rekha was rushed to Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), where she failed to respond to treatment and breathed her last in the wee hours of Thursday.

Vishnu, who was by her side till she was shifted to the mortuary on Thursday, went to her grandmother's house, and then to his house. He spoke normally to his mother and sister. An hour later, he locked in his room and hanged himself.

The final rites of both were performed at a graveyard in the Settlement area here.