Gold concealed in burkha seized in Mangaluru airport

Gold concealed in burkha seized by Customs in Mangaluru airport

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 16 2022, 22:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2022, 22:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Customs officials at Mangaluru International Airport in the city confiscated gold worth Rs 5.34 lakh that was being illegally transported by concealing it in the buttons of a burkha, sources said on Saturday.

According to the Customs officials, the accused woman arrived from Dubai to the city on April 15 evening. In total, 100 gm of gold of 24 carat purity was smuggled in the form of small ring-shaped circular split washer type objects concealed inside the press buttons of the burkha.

Further investigation is being carried out by the Customs authorities, the sources said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Mangaluru
Gold
Customs

Related videos

What's Brewing

B'deshi man sneaks into India to watch IPL, sent back

B'deshi man sneaks into India to watch IPL, sent back

Baby dies as cops block road for minister's procession

Baby dies as cops block road for minister's procession

UP: Mob burns Muslim man's home for marrying Hindu girl

UP: Mob burns Muslim man's home for marrying Hindu girl

Chandannagar: A walk on the French side

Chandannagar: A walk on the French side

What's cooking in Chennai homes this Easter

What's cooking in Chennai homes this Easter

Mahesh Bhatt hugs son-in-law Ranbir in new photos

Mahesh Bhatt hugs son-in-law Ranbir in new photos

 