Gold worth Rs 43.69 lakh seized at Mangaluru International Airport

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 06 2022, 15:02 ist
  • updated: May 06 2022, 15:02 ist

The custom officers at Mangaluru International Airport seized 848.54 grams of gold in two separate incidents from passengers.

The officials seized 732 grams of 24 carat gold worth Rs 37,69,800 from a passenger who arrived from Dubai. The gold was extracted in the form of one rectangular-shaped gold bar, concealed in his rectum.

In another case, 116.540 grams of gold worth Rs 6,00,181 was seized. The gold was smuggled in the form of four small square-shaped metallic objects concealed in between the bottom portion of two tins of dairy cream. Further investigation is in progress. 

