Govt to stall development programmes for flood-relief

The state government is contemplating to forego a few development programmes in order to implement flood-relief projects in the State. However, a final call is yet to be taken, said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

He was speaking at the 27th Shraddhanjali programme of Seer Shivakumar Shivacharya Swami at the Sirigere Taralabalu Mutt in Chitradurga on Tuesday.

The State has been devastated by both floods and drought. Houses have collapsed, road are damaged and bridges have been washed away. An amount of Rs 2,500 crore has been announced by the Centre towards flood relief for the State. The amount in the State Exchequer is not sufficient to meet the relief measures. The Union government will be releasing the funds soon, the chief minister said.

“I will continue to stick to the stand taken by the previous government with regards to waiving off farmers’ loans. I will take measures to release the relief amount phase by phase. By the grace of God and by the blessings of the Kannadigas, I will make Karnataka as a model state by next three years,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and others were present.