GP member among 4 killed in SUV-car collision; 13 hurt

Four people were killed and 13 others sustained injuries in a head-on collision between a SUV and a car near Kalkere village under Srirampura hobli of the district in the wee hours of Sunday.

The deceased are: Lokesh (40), a GP member from JC Pura in Arasikere taluk, Gautam Singh (18), Madan Singh (20) and Mukesh Das (22), all three were natives of Rajasthan and employees of an electrical appliances shop in Arasikere. The trio was going to Hosadurga to visit their relatives.

Lokesh, along with his friends, was returning home in the Cruiser after taking part in Shobha Yatre of Hindu Mahaganapati in Chitradurga.

The speeding car from Belaguru rammed into the Cruiser at Kalkere, killing all four on the spot. The injured have been admitted to hospitals in Shivamogga.

The Srirampura police have registered a case and investigations are underway.