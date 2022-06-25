Hampi Authority shuts down 16 illegal resorts near heritage site

The Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority has sealed 16 “illegal” resorts at Hampi in Vijayanagara district.

The Authority had slapped show-cause notices on the owners as there was no permission to run the resorts in agricultural lands. However, the owners did not give any reply to the notice and continued operations despite warnings, according to officials.

The Authority disconnected power supply to all resorts and later it sealed all of them.

About 16 resorts had come up illegally at Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and Kaddirampura. They drew tourists in large numbers as they were situated close to the heritage monument.

The Authority had previously cleared 49 illegal resorts near Anjanadri, Kishikinda and in surrounding areas.

The owners of the 49 resorts had alleged that the Authority discriminated as there was no action against the resorts at Hampi. The matter was brought to the notice of Tourism Minister Anand Singh. However, the Authority had served notices on resorts at Hampi by then.

“Visitors need facilities if tourism should thrive in the region. The Authority has failed to act in this direction. There are just a couple of hotels run by the government. Thousands of tourists throng Hampi and Anjanadri during weekends. Where will these tourists stay now as the resorts are closed?” a resort owner, on condition of anonymity, sought to know.

He said that the resorts had boosted the economy in the neighbourhood. Farmers would sell their produces near the resorts. There were many job opportunities. The Authority move would help only luxurious hotels, he alleged.