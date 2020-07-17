Harangi dam near full; 5,500 cuses water released

Following copious rains across Kodagu district, the Harangi reservoir is almost full and 5,500 cusecs of water was released from the dam on Friday.

The dam is five feet short of reaching its maximum level of 2,859 feet. Normally, Harangi reservoir is filled in the first week of July and this year there is a delay of one week. This reservoir is the main source of water to Krishnarajasagara dam in Mandya district.

Irrigation department Executive Engineer Rajegowda said that water from the reservoir was now being released into the river. “After a meeting, water will be released into irrigation canals after July 25.”

Harangi dam provides irrigation facility to 1.34 lakh acres of farmland in Kodagu district, Periyapattana, Hunsur and KR Nagara of Mysuru district, Hunsur and Arkalgud taluk of Hassan district.

People dwelling on river banks have been told to move to safer locations, as a precautionary measure. Fishermen have been asked not to

venture.