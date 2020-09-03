Hassan gets its first animal ambulance

Hassan district is getting its first animal ambulance, which is being launched on Thursday.

The ambulance, which costs Rs 15.58 lakh, was donated to the Veterinary Polyclinic in Arkalgud. The ambulance consists of a surgery unit, laboratory, scanning devices, a water tank with 250 litres capacity, operation table weighing 200 kg, air conditioning facility, seating capacity for the veterinarian and staff, wash basin and a cupboard to keep a post-mortem kit and other equipment.

Animal Husbandry and District incharge Minister K Gopalaiah is launching the ambulance on Thursday.