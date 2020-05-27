Hassan reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, Mandya 1

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mandya/Hassan,
  • May 27 2020, 15:48 ist
  • updated: May 27 2020, 15:48 ist
Representative image. (Credit: iStock Photo)

With Mandya reporting just one COVID-19 positive case on Wednesday, it breathed a sigh of relief. P2341, a 21-year-old male, with a travel history to Maharashtra, tested positive.

It may be mentioned that no positive case was reported from Mandya, on Tuesday.

However, Hassan continued to report a spurt in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 15 new positive cases. While a 28-year-old female, P 2370, has a travel history to Tamil Nadu.

All the other 14 cases have a travel history of Maharashtra. Out of 15, eight are female and seven male. 

Hassan
Madhya
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

