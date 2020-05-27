Hassan reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, Mandya 1

With Mandya reporting just one COVID-19 positive case on Wednesday, it breathed a sigh of relief. P2341, a 21-year-old male, with a travel history to Maharashtra, tested positive.
For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here
It may be mentioned that no positive case was reported from Mandya, on Tuesday.
However, Hassan continued to report a spurt in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 15 new positive cases. While a 28-year-old female, P 2370, has a travel history to Tamil Nadu.
All the other 14 cases have a travel history of Maharashtra. Out of 15, eight are female and seven male.
Timing of COVID-19 test may be key to accuracy: Study
Kerala risks sliding into community transmission: CM
Here's what may have spurred solar system's formation
Trump's tweets may be substantially fraudulent: Twitter
Ladakh situation might turn more intense, warns Beijing
COVID-19: Viruses don't spread on flights, says CDC
COVID-19 hits India's economy to the tune of Rs 30L cr