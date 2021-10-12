Have been speaking agaisnt RSS since 1977: Siddaramaiah

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS,
  • Oct 12 2021, 17:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2021, 17:25 ist
Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah.Credit: DH Photo

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Tuesday clarified that he has been speaking against the "divisive conspiracy" of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha (RSS) since 1977.

Replying to the remarks made by Rural Development and Pachayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa that speaking against the RSS is like playing with fire, the ex-CM said, "Not now, I have been speaking against the policies of the RSS since long."

On bypolls to Sindagi and Hangal assembly segments, Siddaramaiah said we didn't expect the byelection, it was necessitated following the demise of M C Managuli and C M Udasi respectively.

Siddaramaiah
Karnataka
RSS
Karnataka Politics

