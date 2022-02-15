Hijab row: Mangaluru police cautions against fake video

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar clarified in a statement that no such incident has taken place in any college in the city

  Feb 15 2022
  updated: Feb 15 2022
The city police have cautioned the public against an old video of a scuffle among students being circulated on social media as an incident that occurred here over the hijab issue.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar clarified in a statement that no such incident has taken place in any college in the city.

He cautioned the people against the fake video and said the situation is peaceful in the city and all educational institutions are holding classes adhering to High Court directions.

The student community, organisations, citizens, parents, educational institutions and political parties have cooperated in ensuring peace in the region, he said. 

