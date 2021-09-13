Hubballi Airport gets nod to start cargo service

Hubballi Airport gets security nod to start cargo service

The cargo terminal, developed at a cost of Rs 60.6 lakh, has 1,500 MT annual storage capacity

DHNS
DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Sep 13 2021, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2021, 02:30 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has given a green signal for starting the cargo service at Hubballi Airport, in association with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and AAI Cargo Logistic and Allied Services Company Limited.

In a press release, Hubballi Airport director Pramod Kumar Thakre stated that the air cargo terminal has now got the final security nod and the company would begin other procedures and recruitment of staff soon.

The cargo terminal, developed at a cost of Rs 60.6 lakh, has 1,500 MT annual storage capacity and there is a proposal to develop cold storage facility also. Indigo and Star Air have already shown interest to operate from the cargo terminal, he added.

