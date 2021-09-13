Hubballi Airport gets security nod to start cargo service

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has given a green signal for starting the cargo service at Hubballi Airport, in association with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and AAI Cargo Logistic and Allied Services Company Limited.
In a press release, Hubballi Airport director Pramod Kumar Thakre stated that the air cargo terminal has now got the final security nod and the company would begin other procedures and recruitment of staff soon.
The cargo terminal, developed at a cost of Rs 60.6 lakh, has 1,500 MT annual storage capacity and there is a proposal to develop cold storage facility also. Indigo and Star Air have already shown interest to operate from the cargo terminal, he added.
Check out latest DH videos here
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
How can we help kids amid Covid-19 third wave threat?
No bull! Climate researchers 'potty train' peeing cows
Ola Futurefactory to be run entirely by women
Afghan mutts find new home after US evacuation
Space tourism: What's on offer
A billionaire, a cancer survivor on SpaceX Inspiration4
Covid is on its way to becoming just another virus