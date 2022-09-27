Hubballi-Ankola rail line: Central team visits site

Hubballi-Ankola rail line: Central team visits project site

The team members visited the dense forest area where rail tracks are proposed to be laid

DHNS
DHNS, Karwar,
  • Sep 27 2022, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2022, 23:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

A central team visited Uttara Kannada district on Tuesday to assess the pros and cons of the Hubballi-Ankola rail line project.

The team has been constituted on the directions of the High Court and comprises experts and officers from prestigious institutions of the country. 

The team members visited the dense forest area where rail tracks are proposed to be laid, and obtained information about the local geography from the forest department officials. They discussed the technical details of the tunnels proposed on the route and inspected the track route in Ankola and Yallapur taluks.

The team sought clarification on the possible adverse effects of the rail project on the environment - movement of tigers and the elephant corridor.

An officer in the team said that the members obtained information on the possible growth in wildlife population in the area in the next five decades.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Indian Railways
Hubballi-Ankola rail line

What's Brewing

Woman hopeful of getting back son declared dead twice

Woman hopeful of getting back son declared dead twice

Video shows boiling seas above broken Nord Stream

Video shows boiling seas above broken Nord Stream

In wealthy Dubai, poor get free bread from machines

In wealthy Dubai, poor get free bread from machines

UP teacher beats Dalit boy to death over wrong answer

UP teacher beats Dalit boy to death over wrong answer

Main actors in Rajasthan's political theatre

Main actors in Rajasthan's political theatre

 