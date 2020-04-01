ICMR says no for COVID-19 test in KMC, Manipal

Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has withdrawn permission granted to KMC-Manipal to conduct tests on samples of suspected Covid-19.

The second list, published on March 24, had names of private laboratories approved for testing the samples of suspected Covid-19 which included KMC-Manipal. However, the name was dropped in the list announced on March 25.

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadheesha told DH that the ICMR had approved the lab at KMC in Manipal but within 24 hours, on March 25, the message from the ICMR stated that the permission was cancelled. “No reasons were furnished. I have written to chief minister and chief secretary to mount pressure on the ICMR to approve the lab in Manipal.

The laboratory has sufficient infrastructure. If approved, the results of samples will be available within four hours instead of the present 48 hours needed from a lab in Shivamogga”, he added.