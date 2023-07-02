IMA in Mangaluru to offer free health guidance from July 3

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Mangaluru branch will start an innovative project of providing free health guidance to general public from July 3.
IMA Mangaluru branch president Dr Venugopal said that the new initiative will be flagged off during the Doctors' Day celebrations. The public can dial 7022283999 to get free advice on health. By collecting the phone numbers of the callers, suitable guidance will be provided through the specialist doctors. The service will be available from 9 am to 5 pm from Monday to Friday.
He appealed public to make use of the facility. However, doctors will not prescribe any medicine or treatment for the disease over the phone. They will guide on availability of medical facility and suggest on the suitable doctors.
IMA awards
IMA, Mangaluru branch has announced awards for three senior doctors for their service to the society. Dr Ramachandra Bhat who has been serving as family doctor for the last 50 years, senior psychiatrist Dr Sathish Rao and senior surgeon Dr Jayaram Shenoy will be awarded.
Awareness on drug abuse
IMA has been creating awareness on blood donation, health awareness, and ill effects of drug abuse in schools and colleges. The IMA is joining hands with the police department in this regard.
