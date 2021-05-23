International volleyball player in Davanagere comes to aid of Covid patients

A video of 19-year-old Habeebunissa carrying an oxygen cylinder to provide it to someone in need has gone viral on the internet.

Habeebunissa is an international volleyball player who has been saving Covid-19 patients’ lives with limited resources at hand by providing them with oxygen cylinders in Davanagere.

In the video, Habeebunissa is seen with her brother carrying an oxygen cylinder on a bike after a CG hospital patient needed it. There was no oxygen in the hospital and the family was asked to get one. Without thinking twice, Habeebunissa collected the oxygen cylinder and quickly went to the hospital. With her help, the patient survived. Later she went ahead to arrange four more oxygen cylinders.

After the video went viral on the internet, she has been winning hearts with her initiative.

Not only arranging oxygen cylinders, but Habeebunissa has also been actively involved in doing other social work amid the pandemic. She has been distributing masks, arranging for blood, and also cooking meals with her mother for the stranded families.

“It is our duty to save humanity from the clutches of the Covid-19. The Youth Congress is funding my initiative to provide cylinders and other social work, with some contribution from my father,” she told The New Indian Express.

Currently, Habeebunissa is in her final year of studying ITI (electrical) at Millat College. She is also the vice-president of the Youth Congress Davanagere unit. She has worked towards motivating many girls from her locality to take up sports and gain leadership skills.