IS-linked youth remanded in 14-day judicial custody

While Ahmed and Yasin were arrested and produced before the court, Shariq is on the run and police are on the lookout

  Sep 30 2022
The third JMFC Court on Friday remanded Maaz Muneer Ahamd and Syed Yasin, accused in alleged terror link with banned organisation IS in judicial custody for 14 days.

The suspects were produced before the court and the judge remanded them in judicial custody till October 14. They also underwent medical test as per the norms.

The Shivamogga Rural police had registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention Act ) 1967 against Ahmad, Yasin and another person Mohammed Shariq (24) of Thirthahalli for plotting to carry out terrorist activities using weapons on September 20. They were found to have burnt the national flag.

While Ahmed and Yasin were arrested and produced before the court, Shariq is on the run and police are on the lookout for him. Ahmad has done his BE in Mangaluru and Yasin in Shivamogga.

