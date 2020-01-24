It’s period: Karnataka's anti-superstition law ends Kadugolla custom

The anti-superstition law notified by the State government has direct implications on about two lakh Kadugolla women who endure ‘ostracisation’ every month during menstruation, and for two months after childbirth, as they are considered ‘untouchables’ during this period. This is one of the 16 practices prohibited by the law.

As per the age-old practice, menstruating women of this community are forced to live outside the village, taking shelter under the trees or in abandoned structures. Women in the postpartum period dwell in four feet hut-like thatched structure for two months, outside the village, while a caretaker stays put near the hut.

This practice leads to several health issues for the indigenous community residing in the 10 districts of the state, including Chitradurga, Ballari and Tumakuru districts.

“They compromise heavily on their health. I’ve seen women with uterine problems due to the lack of menstrual hygiene. Many of them are not even aware of the conditions and some can’t afford to get treatment,” says Manjamma, a progressive thinker from this community.

While the women of the community that DH spoke to welcome the law as it proposes to end the superstitious practice, they are unsure how effective this will prove as several previous efforts have not helped them come out of the shadow of superstition that has been lurking for generations.

“We live in constant fear. Some of us send our children to their friends’ places during menstruation. It’s not easy to cope with this. However, we can’t afford the wrath of God,” says Kalamma (name changed) of DS Palya in Tumakuru district.

This hamlet had created waves in 2014 when spiritual leaders symbolically put an end to the practice.

“I was one of those who came out of the conservative practice. But soon I fell sick and the village poojarappa (priest) suggested I should resume living separately outside the village during menstruation to recuperate. And this worked,” says 24-year-old Thayamma.

In an effort to address the issue, the state government constructed Krishna Kuteeras, separate concrete structures for menstruating and postpartum women, in the early years of the past decade. It ran into controversy as this was seen as a move that reinforced the regressive practice.

Journalist Shriya (name changed), one of the very few from the Golla community to pursue higher education, claims that elders even try to stop them from studying beyond high school. “They feel that more schooling will make us think independently and that we might start asking questions.”

“This practice could be a way for the community whose primary occupation was livestock rearing to keep women in the vulnerable stage away from unhygienic conditions. It was often also to give rest. It was useful at one time, but has lost its purpose today,” explains Pavagada-based researcher Sheshagiri Rao.

For researcher Naganna, the Anti-superstition Law is a step ahead in the eradication of the practice that has stifled women for centuries. However, he says, one should not impose change on a community. Instead, various government agencies should collaborate to educate and convince them.

Social activist Rupa Hassan says the law can achieve its objectives only when it takes into account the cultural, social and spiritual aspects of this practice.