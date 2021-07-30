JD(S) leader Madhu Bangarappa joins Congress

Former MLA and JD(S) leader Madhu Bangarappa joined the Congress in Hubballi today.

"A New Beginning, A New Start…. Yet the same old legacy continues… Our tall leader, Late Sh. S. Bangarappa……TO Our young & dynamic, Madhu Bangarappa !@INCKarnataka is proud to have you! Welcome to the Family!!," Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

Madhu is the son of former chief minister the late S Bangarappa and he was elected as legislator from Sorab once. He worked for the development of Sorab during his tenure as MLA. His presence in Congress will prove beneficial for the party.