JD(S) MLAs conduct special homas at KRS to ward off evil eye

Gayathri V Raj
  • Jul 26 2021, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2021, 23:00 ist
JD(S) legislators conducted special homas to ward of the evil eye (drishti dosha) on the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district on Monday.

MLAs Ravindra Srikantaiah, C S Puttaraju, M Srinivas, Annadani, Sureshgowda, MLC K T Srikantegowda, N Appajigwoda and JD(S) district president D Ramesh participated in the ritual, conducted on the premises of the dam.

A team of priests, led by astrologer Bhanuprakash Sharma, conducted the rituals. Panchamrutha Abhisheka was performed on goddess Cauvery idol.

Bhanuprakash Sharma said that the ritual was conducted for the prosperity of the country. MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah said there was anxiety among the leaders and the public over the safety of KRS dam after a few claimed that there were cracks on the dam. 

