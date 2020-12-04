Karnataka: 40 calves being sent to slaughterhouse rescued

K'taka: 40 calves being sent to slaughterhouse rescued

The calves were later shifted to a 'Go shaala' at Byadarahalli in Pandavapura taluk

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mandya,
  • Dec 04 2020, 16:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2020, 16:10 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Alert villagers rescued more than 40 calves, that were being allegedly transported to a slaughterhouse in Bengaluru, at Akkihebbalu village, in K R Pet taluk.

The youths of the village, who came to know that calves were being transported, stopped the goods vehicle near the village and rescued the animals. They informed the police and handed over the vehicle and the animals to them. The vehicle driver fled from the spot. Akkihebbalu police have registered a case.

The villagers also helped the police in feeding the calves. The calves were later shifted to a 'Go shaala' at Byadarahalli in Pandavapura taluk.

 

Karnataka
Mandya
cow slaughter

