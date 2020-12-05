Karnataka Bandh: Police detain agitators in Chitradurga 

Karnataka Bandh: Cops detain agitators in Chitradurga 

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Dec 05 2020, 11:42 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2020, 11:42 ist
Activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike stage protest at Gandhi circle in Chitradurga on Saturday to protest the formation of Maratha Development Corporation as part of bandh called by pro-Kannada organisations. Credit: DH Photo

More than 15 activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike were detained while they were setting fire on tyres as part of the statewide bandh called by pro-Kannada organisations to protest the formation of Maratha Development Corporation at Gandhi circle in Chitradurga, Karnataka, on Saturday. 

They assembled at the Gandhi circle in the city and raised slogans against the formation of Maratha Development Corporation. 

They tried to block the road. But police prevented them and this led to the verbal duel between the agitators and police. Later, they were detained. 

Commercial establishments remained open as usual and the movement of buses and autorickshaws commenced in the city. 

Karnataka
Karnataka bandh
Chitradurga

