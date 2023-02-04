Karnataka girl student found hanging; parents accuse college principal of rape, murder

A girl student, who was pursuing Second PUC (Science) course at a private college, was found hanging in the college hostel in Lingasugur town in Karnataka's Raichur district on Friday afternoon.
The student's parents have lodged a complaint against the college principal under the POCSO Act, accusing him of raping and murdering their daughter.
The police have launched a search operation for the principal who has been absconding ever since the incident took place.The girl's uncle has lodged a complaint at Lingasugur police station on late Friday night accusing the principal of rape and murder.
The parents and relatives of the student gathered in front of the hostel demanding the arrest of the principal.
