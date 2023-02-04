K'taka: Girl found hanging; parents allege rape, murder

Karnataka girl student found hanging; parents accuse college principal of rape, murder

The parents and relatives of the student gathered in front of the hostel demanding the arrest of the accused college principal

DHNS
DHNS, Raichur,
  • Feb 04 2023, 14:55 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2023, 14:56 ist

A girl student, who was pursuing Second PUC (Science) course at a private college, was found hanging in the college hostel in Lingasugur town in Karnataka's Raichur district on Friday afternoon. 

The student's parents have lodged a complaint against the college principal under the POCSO Act, accusing him of raping and murdering their daughter.

Also Read | 7 accused in rape of minor get 10 years in jail in Chamarajanagar

The police have launched a search operation for the principal who has been absconding ever since the incident took place.The girl's uncle has lodged a complaint at Lingasugur police station on late Friday night accusing the principal of rape and murder.

The parents and relatives of the student gathered in front of the hostel demanding the arrest of the principal.
 

