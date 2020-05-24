Karnataka: Hassan records 14 COVID-19 cases, Mandya 15

Gayatri V Raj
  • May 24 2020, 14:44 ist
  • updated: May 24 2020, 14:44 ist
Representative image/iStock images

Fifteen people tested positive for COVID-19 in Mandya and 14 cases in Hassan district, on Sunday.

With this, the total number of positive cases has increased to 252 in Mandya district.

Out of 15 positive cases, there are eight male and seven female patients. While 11 cases have a contact history of Maharashtra, four have a contact history with P 869.

Hassan reported 14 cases, including a police constable. He had returned from Bengaluru duty it is said. Eight have a travel history from Maharashtra. Five are said to be from containment zones and one has a travel history of Dakshina Kannada.

This includes 10 male and four female cases.  The total number of cases is 98. All have been shifted to Covid hospitals in Mandya and Hassan districts.
 

