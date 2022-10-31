Karnataka: Plantation owner held for assaulting SC labourer

A plantation owner was arrested by the Chikkamagaluru Rural Police for allegedly assaulting a labourer from the scheduled caste community.

The arrested plantation owner was identified as Kantharaja from Chikkolale area of the district. Reportedly, he had thrashed and abused labourer Yathish, as well as insulting his caste. Allegedly, Kantharaja even threatened Yathish’s life as well.

According to the police, Yathish suffered injuries and was undergoing treatment at the district hospital. The police have booked a case under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and sections under Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In his complaint, Yathish said he had been working for Katharaja for the past 10 years. “Kantharaja assaulted him for failing to turn up for work. He had gone to his wife’s house because his father-in-law fell ill a couple of days ago,” a police official said.

“He questioned me for failing to attend the work and hit my cheek. Following which my ear started bleeding. Later, he assaulted me with a stick,” Yatish said in his complaint.

Kantharaja also threatened to shoot and kill Yatish, if he failed to show up for work, Yathish said in his police complaint.