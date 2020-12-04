Karnataka records 1,247 new Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths

Karnataka reported 1,247 new Covid-19 cases and 13 related fatalities on Friday, taking the total number of infections to 8,90,360 and the toll to 11,834. The day also saw 877 patients getting discharged after recovery. Bengaluru Urban topped the list of fresh infections, accounting for 620 cases.

Cumulatively 8,90,360 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 11,834 deaths and 8,53,461 discharges, the health department said in a bulletin. It said that out of 25,046 active cases, 24,759 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 287 are in Intensive Care Units.

Eight out of the total of 13 deaths reported on Friday were from Bengaluru urban, followed by Tumakuru (two), and Dharwad, Kolar and Raichur (one each). Most of the deceased either had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 620, followed by Mysuru 74, Tumakuru 73, Mandya 53, Hassan 49, Dakshina Kannada 42, while the rest were scattered in other areas Bengaluru urban district also topped the list of positive cases with a total of 3,72,582 infections, followed by Mysuru 50,922 and Ballari 38,304.

Among discharges too Bengaluru Urban was on top with a total of 3,49,143 discharges, followed by Mysuru 49,590 and Ballari 37,539. A total of over 1,15,09,892 samples have been tested so far, out of which 98,049 were tested on Friday alone.