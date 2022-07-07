Kaveri catchment area given flood warning as KRS dam reservoir almost full

Heavy rains in the Kaveri catchment areas have caused the inflow into the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) to increase; as a result, the dam is expected to reach its full reservoir level soon.

According to the flood alert issued by the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited, the surplus water (above the full reservoir level) would be discharged into the river at any time.

On Sunday, the inflow into the Krishnaraja Sagar was recorded at 13,418 cusec. The water level in the dam was 109.52 feet, as against the maximum level of 124.80 feet. Parts of Mandya district, including Bellur cross in Nagamangala taluk received heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Hence, all the people living on the banks of Kaveri, and surrounding low-lying areas, were cautioned to move to safer places by a statement released by the Executive Engineer of CNNL. The statement also alerted the citizens living in the flood-prone areas to take all precautionary measures for the safety and security of their lives and property.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain between July 5 and 9 in the coastal belt. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Arabian Sea.