Kaveri catchment warned of floods as KRS almost full

Kaveri catchment area given flood warning as KRS dam reservoir almost full

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain between July 5 and 9 in the coastal belt

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mandya,
  • Jul 07 2022, 00:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2022, 00:29 ist

Heavy rains in the Kaveri catchment areas have caused the inflow into the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) to increase; as a result, the dam is expected to reach its full reservoir level soon.

According to the flood alert issued by the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited, the surplus water (above the full reservoir level) would be discharged into the river at any time.

On Sunday, the inflow into the Krishnaraja Sagar was recorded at 13,418 cusec. The water level in the dam was 109.52 feet, as against the maximum level of 124.80 feet. Parts of Mandya district, including Bellur cross in Nagamangala taluk received heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Also Read: Relentless showers trigger flood-like situation in Karnataka's Kodagu

Hence, all the people living on the banks of Kaveri, and surrounding low-lying areas, were cautioned to move to safer places by a statement released by the Executive Engineer of CNNL. The statement also alerted the citizens living in the flood-prone areas to take all precautionary measures for the safety and security of their lives and property.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain between July 5 and 9 in the coastal belt. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Arabian Sea.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
KRS Dam
Mandya

What's Brewing

MP residents throw party on pothole-filled road

MP residents throw party on pothole-filled road

Is this goat the GOAT? Long-eared kid goes viral

Is this goat the GOAT? Long-eared kid goes viral

Reliance to bring American fashion brand Gap to India

Reliance to bring American fashion brand Gap to India

Who could take over as UK prime minister?

Who could take over as UK prime minister?

PICS: Heavy rains submerge Mumbai, daily life affected

PICS: Heavy rains submerge Mumbai, daily life affected

Liquor flows free in 'dry' Gujarat

Liquor flows free in 'dry' Gujarat

 