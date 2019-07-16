KIMS super-speciality launch to take 2 more months

The much-awaited super-speciality hospital at the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), which was digitally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi four months back, will take at least two more months to start functioning in a full-fledged manner.

Being the lifeline of poor people across North Karnataka region, the KIMS is getting a major facelift in the form of super-speciality hospital under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), at a cost of Rs 150 crore. Though the building was inaugurated in March and civil works are also over, several equipment have to come yet and installation works are pending.

"The new facility could not be launched so far, as the tender process was going on to procure modern equipment required, and we had no control over the tender process. The super-speciality hospital would start functioning in a full-fledged manners in around two months, in a phased manner. If the equipment are installed early, it may start by August end itself," said KIMS director Ramalingappa Antaratani.

The work of installing gas pipelines was delayed, and it is speeded up after a notice was served to the contractor, he said, adding that the sewage treatment plant is also ready.

Spread over 6.5 acres of land, G+5 gigantic building with 1.20 lakh square feet built-up area houses a 200-bed hospital, with six modular operation theatres and 40 ICU beds. Neurology, neurosurgery, plastic surgery (burns), paediatric surgery, nephrology, urology, surgical gastroenterology and oncology are the super-speciality departments, which will be shifted from existing hospital to the new building.

OPD soon

Dr Ramalingappa noted that OPD of all eight departments would be started at the super-speciality hospital in 15 days, and OPD registration fee would be same (Rs 10) as of now. However, room rent there would be little higher than that of in the existing hospital.

Finance Department has given approval for 400 posts in the new hospital, including 200 nurses, and 84 paramedical staff. Around 40 doctors of eight departments would get shifted to the super-specialilty hospital, and around 15 more doctors would be appointed, he said.

"The super-speciality hospital will have modern treatment facilities, which even private hospitals in the region lack," he added.

Easing pressure

KIMS is a 1,200-bed hospital at present, but, the requirement is around 1,400 beds, in the background of number of patients getting admitted here. Super-speciality hospital with 200 beds would reduce the pressure on KIMS hospital.

A separate cardiac block is being developed, while Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department would also be shifted to mother and child hospital which is being expanded. This would result in availability of sufficient number of beds in coming days, Dr Ramalingappa added.