Kodagu Fort: State govt prepares plan of Rs 8 cr

The state government informed the High Court that Rs 8-crore fund has been granted for the preservation work of Kodagu fort and its monuments.

Advocate for the government P B Achchappa submitted an affidavit filed by N Manjunath Prasad, principle secretary, Revenue Department. The submission was made in front of a division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar was hearing a public interest litigation filed by J S Virupakshaiah.

The deputy commissioner of Kodagu had submitted an action plan for the protection of Kodagu fort at the cost of Rs 8.20 crore and the same was approved by the government. After completion of the tender process work will resume on December 20, the affidavit stated.