Krishi Sanjeevini initiative gets good response in Dakshina Kannada

Krishi Sanjeevini, a novel initiative of the government to take labs to agriculture fields, study the conditions and address the needs of the farmers, has received a good response in Dakshina Kannada.

According to Assistant Agriculture Director Veena, farmers have been seeking queries related to horticulture crops, especially arecanut and coconut, by dialling the number 155313.

“As the activities related to agriculture crops, especially paddy, are yet to commence, the farmers might seek suggestions when the activities commence during the monsoon,” Veena told DH.

"There are 1.50 lakh families dependent on agriculture for livelihood in Dakshina Kannada. The farmers should make use of the facilities," said DK Agriculture Department Joint Director Seetha.

"At least two to three queries are received in a week from the farmers. The queries on the soil test could not be conducted due to the moisture content in the soil following the rainfall lashing the region for the last couple of days. The soil test will be conducted on the farmland by the officials once the moisture content of the soil reduces," the officer added.

The Krishi Sanjivini van will take the lab to the farmers' fields to address the needs of the farmers about pest control, the fertility of the soil, weeds and suitable crops in the existing conditions. With this, farmers get support in the form of suggestions from officials for their farming techniques. Depending on the soil, water and pests inflicting the crops, the Agriculture Department personnel suggest remedies on the spot.

To provide solutions on the spot, the vehicle is also fitted with the required software. The farmers are also guided on the nutrients for the soil.

To ensure coordination between the officials from the agriculture department and technical staff, the vehicle has been equipped with satellite-based geo-fencing technology. It can function even in those villages that have no internet connectivity, the officials said.

The Krishi Sanjeevini vehicle has one technical staff who also trains farmers on pest control and identification of pest menace, the officials added.