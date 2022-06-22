Leopard spotted at Bhadravathi staff quarters captured

People of the steel town on Wednesday heaved a sigh of relief after the forest department staff captured a male leopard, aged around six, in a four-hour-long operation in the backyard of Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VISP) staff quarters in the morning.
The leopard was spotted in the backyard of the quarters near Sai Baba Mandir in New Town around 6.30 am. The woman, who noticed the leopard, screamed for help when it was about to pounce on her.
It is said that she sustained minor injuries and has been admitted to a hospital. A team of forest department officials and the staff of the fire and emergency service department rushed to the spot. The veterinarian tranquilised the big cat which was captured with the help of a net, It was later moved to a cage.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
In Pics | Famous people who changed their gender
Bengaluru's brush with urban sketching continues
Hong Kong fire leaves 20,000 households without power
DH Toon | 'Maha' crisis as Sena's sainiks turn hostile
Shinde's Surat hole-up questions Shiv Sena's stability
How much do we care for special education needs?
Time to nail tobacco to save youth from cancer grip
ED protest: Mahila Congress president spits at cops
Climate crisis: The affluent must start eating local