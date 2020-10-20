Library at Chamarajanagar Covid-19 Health Centre

Library at Chamarajanagar Covid-19 Health Centre

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS,
  • Oct 20 2020, 19:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2020, 19:53 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

In a novel initiative, Chamarajanagar District Administration has set up a library at the Dedicated Covid Health Centre (DDHC), in Santhemarahalli of Chamarajanagar taluk, to help Covid-19 patients to de-stress and also to divert them from Covid-related anxiety.

There are more than 700 books at the hospital and the patients under treatment can avail them. Books written by Jnanpith awardees, popular novelists, poets and litterateurs are available here.

It is the idea of Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi, who visited the centre last week. He directed the officials to set up a library for those who are interested in reading books, during their brief stay here. Thus, the Health department took measures in this regard and collected around 700 books in different genres.

Books on water conservation, theatre, health, yoga, medicinal herbs, and also for children are available in the library. Books written by the DC, Ravi himself, on personality development is also available.

The DC said, "The officials were directed to begin a small library, with interesting books to enable the Covid patients to pass their time, during the treatment at the centre. The patients are requested to make use of the facility".

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Chamarajanagar
Karnataka
library
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Yazidi Iraqi tradition of arak-making from dates alive

Yazidi Iraqi tradition of arak-making from dates alive

Drought, hunger drive Nepal farmers to India

Drought, hunger drive Nepal farmers to India

Do presidential debates have any effect on outcomes?

Do presidential debates have any effect on outcomes?

'Some mouthwashes, oral rinses may help reduce Covid'

'Some mouthwashes, oral rinses may help reduce Covid'

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What is the Malabar exercise, why is it significant?

What is the Malabar exercise, why is it significant?

How 2nd-grade class sent a science experiment to space

How 2nd-grade class sent a science experiment to space

How to reduce Covid-19 deaths

How to reduce Covid-19 deaths

How many plants have we wiped out? Here are 5

How many plants have we wiped out? Here are 5

 