Library at Chamarajanagar Covid-19 Health Centre

In a novel initiative, Chamarajanagar District Administration has set up a library at the Dedicated Covid Health Centre (DDHC), in Santhemarahalli of Chamarajanagar taluk, to help Covid-19 patients to de-stress and also to divert them from Covid-related anxiety.

There are more than 700 books at the hospital and the patients under treatment can avail them. Books written by Jnanpith awardees, popular novelists, poets and litterateurs are available here.

It is the idea of Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi, who visited the centre last week. He directed the officials to set up a library for those who are interested in reading books, during their brief stay here. Thus, the Health department took measures in this regard and collected around 700 books in different genres.

Books on water conservation, theatre, health, yoga, medicinal herbs, and also for children are available in the library. Books written by the DC, Ravi himself, on personality development is also available.

The DC said, "The officials were directed to begin a small library, with interesting books to enable the Covid patients to pass their time, during the treatment at the centre. The patients are requested to make use of the facility".