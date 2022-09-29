Lightning strikes kill four in Yadgir district

Four persons were killed, while one was injured in lightning strikes in separate incidents at Hosalli village in Yadgir district on Wednesday.
The deceased are Monamma (25), her two children Bhanu (4), Srinivas (2) and Sabanna (18). Monamma’s relative Bheemashankar (32) was seriously injured. He is being treated at a hospital, said the police.
Bheemashankar and his three relatives, all from Gajarakot village, were returning from a hospital on a bike when it started raining. They took shelter under a tree when lightning struck them. Three were killed on the spot, while Bheemashankar was injured.
Sabanna was killed in a separate incident when he was working on his farmland, added the police.
