Locust attack causes trouble for Mangaluru farmers

Panic gripped farmers, as swarms of locusts raided a farm in Noojibalthila Gram Panchayat limits in Kadaba taluk. A farmer, Renjilady Vishwanath Yera, who alerted other farmers about the Locust attack said for past two days, swarms of locusts were seen since Friday evening, voraciously devouring the leaves of trees.

Vishwanath, an elderly farmer, says he is witnessing the Locust attack for the first time in his farm., located about 55 kms from Mangaluru. He said none of the officials had visited his farm to study the locust attack. Swarms of locusts also attacked farms in Beltangady taluk.