Locust attack causes trouble for Mangaluru farmers

Locust attack causes trouble for Mangaluru farmers

Harsha
Harsha, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 30 2020, 21:26 ist
  • updated: May 30 2020, 21:26 ist

Panic gripped farmers, as swarms of locusts raided a farm in Noojibalthila Gram Panchayat limits in Kadaba taluk. A farmer, Renjilady Vishwanath Yera, who alerted other farmers about the Locust attack said for past two days, swarms of locusts were seen since Friday evening, voraciously devouring the leaves of trees.

Vishwanath, an elderly farmer, says he is witnessing the Locust attack for the first time in his farm., located about 55 kms from Mangaluru. He said none of the officials had visited his farm to study the locust attack. Swarms of locusts also attacked farms in Beltangady taluk.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
locust
Mangaluru
locust attack
farmers
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Afghanistan says ready for dialogue with Taliban

Afghanistan says ready for dialogue with Taliban

SpaceX, NASA set to try again for Crew Dragon launch

SpaceX, NASA set to try again for Crew Dragon launch

India needs intelligent COVID-19 lockdown exit strategy

India needs intelligent COVID-19 lockdown exit strategy

Xi risks new Cold War, last Hong Kong governor says

Xi risks new Cold War, last Hong Kong governor says

'Modi inflicting wounds on India, not healing them'

'Modi inflicting wounds on India, not healing them'

 